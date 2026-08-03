Death toll from Venezuela June earthquakes tops 6,000

The death toll from twin earthquakes which struck Venezuela in ⁠June has ⁠risen to 6,125, according to figures released by top ⁠lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.

Nearly 61,000 people were attended to at hospitals, the graphic published by Rodriguez on Telegram showed, ⁠adding ⁠that 16.5% of the debris generated by the quakes had been removed. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who is ⁠backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has defended the government's response amid criticism that military personnel and ⁠other ‌officials arrived ‌late and have ⁠done ‌little to help victims of the ⁠quake, including ⁠people who were ⁠trapped in the rubble.







