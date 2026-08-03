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News World Death toll from Venezuela June earthquakes tops 6,000

Death toll from Venezuela June earthquakes tops 6,000

The death toll from the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela in June has climbed to 6,125, according to updated figures released Monday by senior lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez.

Reuters WORLD
Published August 04,2026 12:30 AM
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DEATH TOLL FROM VENEZUELA JUNE EARTHQUAKES TOPS 6,000

The death toll from twin earthquakes which struck Venezuela in ⁠June has ⁠risen to 6,125, according to figures released by top ⁠lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Monday.

Nearly 61,000 people were attended to at hospitals, the graphic published by Rodriguez on Telegram showed, ⁠adding ⁠that 16.5% of the debris generated by the quakes had been removed. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who is ⁠backed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has defended the government's response amid criticism that military personnel and ⁠other ‌officials arrived ‌late and have ⁠done ‌little to help victims of the ⁠quake, including ⁠people who were ⁠trapped in the rubble.