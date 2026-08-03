Cuba hit by another nationwide blackout after power grid collapses

Cuba experienced another nationwide blackout after the country's electrical grid collapsed, according to media reports.

The state-owned electricity utility said the national energy grid had failed, causing a countrywide power outage, CNN reported on Sunday.

It did not provide further details on the cause of the collapse.

The blackout is the first recorded in August and follows three nationwide outages in July, as the Caribbean nation continues to face pressure on its energy infrastructure.

Rolling blackouts have increasingly disrupted daily life, with many residents using electricity whenever it becomes available to cook, wash, access the internet, and cool their homes during the summer heat because of uncertainty over how long power will remain on.

The government has recently introduced measures aimed at easing energy shortages and encouraging economic activity.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said in July that authorities had approved the country's first foreign investment venture to import and sell fuel.

Nearly 200 businesses have also been authorized to engage in wholesale fuel distribution, according to the report.

Lawmakers have additionally approved measures allowing private investment in the tourism sector.

"The results will be achieved gradually," Marrero said. "Starting now, the most important, and perhaps the most difficult, stage begins."

The government has acknowledged that the reforms are incremental and will require time before producing noticeable changes.



