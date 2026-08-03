BRAZILS WORKERS PARTY BACKS LULA FOR 4TH PRESIDENTIAL TERM

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks at the national convention of the Workers' Party of Brazil (PT) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 August 2026. (EPA Photo)

The Brazilian Workers' Party (PT) officially nominated President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as its candidate for the 2026 presidential election during a national convention in Sao Paulo on Sunday.

"My fourth presidency is about changing many things in this country," Lula said.

He emphasized that the logic of his campaign rests on previous achievements, asserting that "those who have delivered can promise more."

Lula will again feature Geraldo Alckmin as his running mate, repeating the partnership that won the 2022 election. The nomination received formal backing from a broad coalition of seven political parties.

Lula, who admitted to having made some mistakes in the past, apologized.

"I read the past to work in the present and to avoid making mistakes in the future," he said.

He presented five major commitments for a potential fourth term, including strengthening national defense, transforming education, confronting violence against women and creating a national policy for the elderly.

He also issued a firm warning regarding the nation's natural resources, saying: "Neither the Chinese, Americans, nor the French will meddle in our rare earth."

The general elections are scheduled for Oct. 4, with a potential runoff on Oct. 25 if no candidate secures a majority.

Lula, who was born in 1945, previously led the nation from 2003 to 2011 before returning to power in 2023.

The announcement follows the nomination of Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, as the primary opposition candidate last week.