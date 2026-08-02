Russian guided bomb attack on southeastern Ukraine kills 1, injures 21

Cars burn near apartment buildings at a site of a Russian air strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine August 2, 2026. (REUTERS)

One person was killed, and 21 others were injured on Sunday in a Russian attack on southeastern Ukraine, local authorities claimed.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram that Russia dropped eight guided bombs on the regional center, damaging residential and non-residential buildings.

"Unfortunately, a 71-year-old woman died under the rubble of a house. 18 victims, including two minor girls, required medical assistance. Two people are hospitalized in serious condition," he said.

Russia has not yet commented on the claims, and independent verification is difficult because of the ongoing war.