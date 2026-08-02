CELEBRATED NEPALI CLIMBER PURJAS BODY FOUND IN NORTHERN PAKISTAN

Nirmal Purja speaks during a news conference after climbing six mountains including Mt. Everest in Kathmandu, Nepal May 28, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

Rescuers on Sunday found the body of celebrated Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, who, along with nine mountaineers, was killed during an expedition in northern Pakistan earlier this week, an official confirmed to Anadolu.

Purja's body was found at approximately 5,700 meters (18,700 feet) on Broad Peak -- three days after he and other members of his team were reported missing following an avalanche, said Ayaz Shigri, secretary general of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body.

Shigri said that seven bodies and parts of an eighth body had so far been found, while a search operation would continue for the recovery of the remaining two bodies.

Purja was leading a 10-member expedition that included Nadhira Ahmed Abdullah Al Harthy of Oman; Sohail Sakhi of Pakistan; Wang Zhong of China; Mallory Geis of the US; and Pur Bahadur Gurung Yukta, Kili Pemba Sherpa, Nima Sherpa, Nawang Thindu Sherpa and Gyalu Sherpa, all of Nepal.

The 8,047-meter (26,400-foot) Broad Peak is located in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, which is home to five of the 14 peaks above 8,000 meters (26,246 feet), including K2, where mountaineering accidents are not rare.