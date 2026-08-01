UN says Israeli demolitions in Lebanon 'deeply concerning'

The United Nations on Saturday expressed concern over Israel's ongoing demolitions in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire in its war with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

"The scale of the detonations and demolitions taking place in south Lebanon is deeply concerning, with a devastating impact on civilian infrastructure, cultural heritage, and the collective memory of communities," the UN said in a statement.

The statement comes a day after the Israeli military carried out large overnight detonations near a UNESCO-listed castle in Lebanon.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the army destroyed "terror tunnels in the Beaufort area" using approximately 700 tonnes of explosives.

Beaufort castle was added last week to UNESCO's List of World Heritage in Danger.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday labelled the detonation "an extremely dangerous escalation" and "a direct threat to the process which was launched as part of the framework agreement" reached with Israel during US-sponsored talks last month.

Under the Israel-Lebanon deal, Lebanon's army is to disarm Hezbollah and the Israeli military is to withdraw from "pilot zones" where Lebanese forces will subsequently deploy.

The timing of the blasts ahead of another round of talks with Israel in Rome next week "sends negative messages and undermines international efforts aimed at consolidating stability", Aoun added.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported several detonations in other parts of the south since.

It also reported at least one Israeli strike on the south on Saturday, saying it wounded two people.

The UN said "this escalating pattern of destruction must stop as diplomatic channels exist to resolve any outstanding issues".

Iran-backed Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the Middle East war on March 2 with attacks on Israel.

Israel retaliated with a massive bombing campaign and a ground offensive that Lebanese authorities say have killed more than 4,300 people.







