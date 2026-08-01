Tanker struck by unknown projectile off Oman, engine room damaged: UK maritime agency

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile off the coast of Oman, damaging its engine room and leaving the vessel not under command, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said early Saturday.

UKMTO said in a warning notice that it received a report from the vessel's company security officer that the incident occurred about 11 nautical miles northeast of Lima, Oman.

The projectile damaged the engine room, while the regional coast guard has been informed and authorities are investigating, it said.

UKMTO said there were no reported casualties or environmental effects.

The flag of the targeted vessel remains unclear.

The incident comes amid heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following military confrontation between the US and Iran.