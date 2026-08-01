Kuwait says air defenses intercepting Iranian drone attacks

Kuwait's armed forces said Saturday morning that the country's air defenses are intercepting hostile drone attacks launched by Iran.

A military statement said that air defense systems were "currently confronting hostile drone attacks" launched as part of "Iranian aggression."

The military said any explosions heard locally were the result of air defense systems intercepting the incoming drones.

It urged the public to follow official safety instructions.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions between the US and Iran in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out strikes on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it says are US military facilities and equipment across the region.





