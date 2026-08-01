Brazilian man stabs three to death at factory, kills self

A Brazilian man stabbed three people to death Saturday at the factory where he worked in the greater Sao Paulo area and died by suicide after his arrest, police said.

The 33-year-old man entered his workplace in the industrial city of Sao Bernardo do Campo "and stabbed the three victims, who died," police said in a statement.

He was arrested and taken to a police station where he "committed suicide," police said, without giving further details.

The victims were aged 39, 44 and 54.

Local media said the perpetrator was a forklift operator who had gone to the factory on his day off with the intention of killing two people. The third victim was reportedly killed trying to stop the attack.

Bombril, one of Brazil's best-known household cleaning brands, said on Instagram that the stabbing had taken place at its factory, and that the attacker and victims were contractors.









