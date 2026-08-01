Brentford sign Sangare from Lens for club-record fee

Brentford have signed Mamadou Sangare from RC Lens for a club-record fee, the Premier League outfit ⁠said on Saturday, ⁠as media reported that the west London club had paid £39 million ($52.57 million) for the ⁠Mali international.

Sangare, 24, joins Brentford on a five-year contract, with the option to extend for another year.

"Mamadou is someone that we've tracked for quite some time. He's been on our radar and was a player ⁠we ⁠were really keen to bring in," Brentford coach Keith Andrews said in a statement.

Sangare left Austria's Rapid Vienna to join Lens last year, and featured prominently as they won ⁠the French Cup for the first time and finished second in Ligue 1.

"He's a humble young man, but he's equally as determined to succeed in his career. ⁠He ‌fits ‌everything we want from a ⁠Brentford player, on ‌and off the pitch," Andrews added.

Brentford begin their ⁠Premier League campaign at ⁠home to Tottenham Hotspur on ⁠August 22.







