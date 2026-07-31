Türkiye extends condolences to Japan over deadly Kumamoto earthquake

Türkiye on Friday extended condolences to the people of Japan over the loss of life and damage caused by this week's earthquake in Kumamoto prefecture.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it learned with "deep sorrow" of the significant loss of life from the disaster.

The statement conveyed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Japan, while wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto on July 28, killing 36 people. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), caused widespread damage across the prefecture, including fires and road and bridge collapses.