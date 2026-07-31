NATO aims to expand nuclear deterrence in Europe amid Russian threats

NATO is working on plans to expand its nuclear deterrent in Europe in light of the threats posed by Russia, according to research by the German Press Agency on Friday.

The deployment of additional US nuclear weapons is also an option, while experts even believe it is possible that the US has already deployed B61-12 bombs to RAF Lakenheath in the UK, the report said.

If the security situation continues to escalate, countries such as Poland, Finland, and Lithuania could also be considered as potential deployment sites, it added.

The plans primarily involve so-called non-strategic nuclear weapons. These are intended, for example, for use against enemy troops, airfields, ports, command centers, and other military infrastructure.

Compared to strategic nuclear weapons, they often have a lower explosive yield and are usually delivered by fighter jets or shorter-range missiles or cruise missiles.

According to estimates by nuclear experts, following the massive nuclear disarmament that took place after the end of the Cold War, only about 100 American B61-12 bombs remained in storage at air force bases in Europe.

In a recent interview with the German Press Agency, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not rule out the possibility that more US nuclear weapons could be stationed in Europe in the future.

However, for reasons of confidentiality, he declined to comment on the details of the ongoing reviews and consultations, the report added.





