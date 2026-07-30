ISRAELI ARTILLERY SHELLS SOUTHERN SYRIAS QUNEITRA PROVINCE: SANA

Israeli forces shelled the southern countryside of Syria's Quneitra province on Thursday, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

SANA said three artillery shells landed near Tal al-Ahmar al-Sharqi, adding that no casualties were reported.

Neither the Syrian government nor the Israeli military had issued an immediate statement on the motive or target of the shelling as of 11.00 am (0800GMT).

For months, southern Syria has witnessed recurring Israeli incursions and attacks, including raids, searches, arrests and the establishment of military checkpoints.

The activities intensified after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, when Israel declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and seized control of the Syrian buffer zone.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly called for a complete Israeli withdrawal from the area, urging the international community to enforce international law and declaring all unilateral military measures null and void.