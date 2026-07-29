Israeli forces raid village near Nablus, detain 15 Palestinians across occupied West Bank

Israeli forces detained at least 15 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and stormed the village of Al-Lubban al-Sharqiya, south of Nablus, where soldiers searched dozens of homes and sealed off the area.

More than 50 Israeli soldiers, backed by several military vehicles, stormed the village, searched dozens of homes and interrogated several residents, local sources told Anadolu.

The forces also sealed all entrances to the village, effectively isolating it from surrounding areas, the sources said.

In a separate development, the Israeli army detained at least 15 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied West Bank, with most detentions reported in the northern governorate of Nablus.

According to local sources, Israeli forces detained 11 Palestinians from several towns and villages in Nablus after raiding and searching their homes.

Two more Palestinians were detained in the towns of Faroun and Saida in Tulkarem governorate following similar raids, the sources added.

Another Palestinian was detained from Al-Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, after Israeli forces stormed and searched his home.

In Jenin, Israeli forces also detained a Palestinian after raiding his home in the city's eastern neighborhood, searching the property and damaging its contents.

Israeli forces conduct near-daily military raids across the occupied West Bank, frequently carrying out arrests and attacks against Palestinians and their property.

The escalation comes amid intensified Israeli army and occupier attacks in the occupied territory since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023. According to official Palestinian figures, at least 1,182 Palestinians have been killed, around 13,000 injured and nearly 24,000 arrested in the West Bank during the same period.

The pace of Israeli raids and violations has further intensified since Friday's violence in the town of Tell, near Nablus, where four Palestinians and two Israelis were killed during an attack by Israeli occupiers under the protection of the Israeli army, according to Palestinian sources.



