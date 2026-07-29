China urges de-escalation in Red Sea

China on Wednesday urged the relevant parties to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation and promote de-escalation in the Red Sea.

Beijing is "closely following developments in the Red Sea," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news conference in Beijing, when asked about reports of talks between the Chinese side and Yemen's Houthi group on tanker safety.

She said the sovereignty and security of regional countries should be respected, while safe and unimpeded passage through international waterways should be jointly safeguarded.

Tensions in the Red Sea have escalated after the Houthi group announced a maritime embargo targeting Saudi Arabia and launched missile strikes on Saudi-linked vessels following a dispute over an Iranian aircraft being denied permission to land in Sanaa.

The Red Sea is one of the world's busiest maritime corridors, linking Europe and Asia. Repeated attacks on commercial shipping have disrupted global trade, increased shipping costs and prompted expanded international naval deployments to protect freedom of navigation.





