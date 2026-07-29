eBay agrees to pay $55.7 million to US couple for harassment

eBay has agreed to pay $55.7 million in a settlement with a US couple that was the victim of harassment and stalking by former employees of the company, according to CBS News on Tuesday.

Ina and David Steiner, who run the trade publication ECommerceBytes from their home in Massachusetts, faced online threats and disturbing deliveries in 2019, including a bloody pig mask, live spiders and a book on surviving the death of a spouse.

"We have had to fight so hard along the way that it's kind of hard to believe that it's now over, but we're very happy about it," Ina Steiner said.

"That allows us to hopefully live the rest of our lives in peace," David Steiner said.

Investigators traced a rental van that followed David Steiner to an eBay employee. In 2020, the Department of Justice charged seven eBay executives and employees with cyberstalking, and some were later imprisoned.

Federal prosecutors said eBay leaders were angered by the couple's newsletter and critical reader comments.

Former CEO Devin Wenig texted "Take her down," while former chief communications officer Steve Wymer wrote "I want to see ashes. As long as it takes. Whatever it takes."

The couple will receive $48.7 million in a settlement, including $2 million from Wenig. eBay will donate $6 million to charities, and Wenig will give $1 million to a First Amendment rights charity in Ina Steiner's name.

eBay, which paid a $3 million criminal penalty in 2024, said it "continue(s) to extend our deepest apologies to the Steiners," calling the employees' actions "wrong, reprehensible and should never have happened."



