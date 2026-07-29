Death of civilian at Joint Base Andrews in US under probe

The death of a civilian on Tuesday at the Joint Base Andrews in the US state of Maryland is being investigated.

According to a spokesperson for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI), the individual died "from injuries sustained during an isolated incident on the base campground."

"On July 28, a civilian died from injuries sustained during an isolated incident on the base campground. Emergency medical personnel responded immediately to the scene, but the individual succumbed to their injuries."

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently under investigation by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations," Saylor said in a news release.

Authorities have not yet determined the civilian's connection to the military installation. The person's identity will not be disclosed until at least 24 hours after their next of kin have been informed.

Saylor emphasized that the event was isolated and that there is no active or continuing threat to the base or the nearby community.

Officials have not released any further details at this time.





