UN chief reaffirms commitment to finding Cyprus solution

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to supporting efforts toward a settlement in Cyprus, saying he hopes to work with both communities and the guarantor powers to advance a solution to the decades-long dispute.

Speaking to reporters after separate meetings with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman and Greek Cypriot administration leader Nikos Christodoulides, Guterres said: "I come to express my solidarity with the people of Cyprus and my engagement in finding or hoping to find, both with the Cypriots, but also with the guarantors, a solution."

Guterres said he also aimed to assess whether confidence-building measures could be advanced in a way that is "beneficial" for both communities, adding that he held "two very constructive meetings" with the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders.

Following his meeting with Christodoulides, the UN chief reiterated his "strong commitment" to achieving a solution on the island.

"It depends, obviously, on the Cypriots themselves and also the guarantors have a role to play," he said.

Türkiye, Greece and the UK are the guarantor powers for Cyprus.

The UN chief pledged to continue supporting efforts by both communities, saying: "I will do everything I can to support the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots in this very important moment."

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots despite a series of UN-led diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive settlement.