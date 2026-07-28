Ukraine says it aims to avoid 'unnecessary escalation' with Iran

Acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Tuesday that Ukraine seeks to avoid "unnecessary escalation" with Iran, following a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

In a statement on US social media platform X, Sybiha said he held a "frank" conversation with his Iranian counterpart, adding: "Diplomacy is about direct conversation, even when it's difficult."

"I stressed that our goal is to avoid unnecessary escalation. I reiterated that all of Ukraine's actions are aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people," Sybiha said.

Sybiha further said their goal is to "counter Russian aggression, which is the root cause of all incidents."

"And it is Russia who bears full responsibility for all provocations and casualties," he said, adding that he emphasized the need to refrain from escalatory steps and to "end any support for Russia's war against Ukraine."

"Our position remains unchanged: Europe and the Middle East deserve stability, security, and peace," Sybiha said.

The call came days after Tehran accused Ukraine of attacking an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor and injuring another.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck vessels involved in military cargo shipments linked to Iran without identifying any specific ship.