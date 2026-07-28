Trump meets Netanyahu at White House for high-stakes talks

President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Tuesday for their eighth face-to-face meeting since the US president returned to office.

Netanyahu arrived at the West Wing at 10.57 am (1457GMT), and the meeting, which was closed to the media, ended 90 minutes later.

"President Trump has concluded his meetings in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Netanyahu. Both meetings were positive and productive," said White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt.

Israel did not immediately release a readout.

The high-stakes meeting in the Oval Office included a senior American delegation. US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth participated in the discussions alongside Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US envoy Steve Witkoff. On the Israeli side, Ambassador Yechiel Leiter and other senior officials represented Tel Aviv.

A large crowd gathered outside the executive mansion to protest the prime minister's visit before and during the diplomatic exchange.

Discussions with Netanyahu, who came to the US to attend Sen. Lindsay Graham's funeral, were expected to focus on the regional war with Iran, the implementation of the Israel-Lebanon security framework and efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, the White House told Anadolu on Monday.

The visit occurs amid public friction between the two leaders. Trump recently criticized the prime minister for publicly voicing concerns about Iran's nuclear facilities instead of discussing them privately. He also dismissed Netanyahu's opposition to US fighter jet sales to Türkiye, asserting that no one would dictate American arms exports.

Despite the disagreements, Trump said Monday that the two are "pretty close" on the Iranian issue, while acknowledging a "little difference" in their approaches.