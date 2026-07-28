Iraqi premier says Ankara visit aims to deepen centuries-old ties with Türkiye

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday said that his visit to Ankara was aimed at strengthening the longstanding ties between Iraq and Türkiye rather than fulfilling a diplomatic protocol, emphasizing the two countries' commitment to deeper cooperation.

"Our visit is not merely a matter of protocol, but a sign of strengthening relations that date back centuries," al-Zaidi said during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after their bilateral meeting.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq seeks "a partnership based on brotherhood," adding that the two countries are working in particular on the Development Road Project, a major infrastructure initiative intended to connect the Gulf with global markets through Iraq.

"Geography has naturally given us two rivers. Now we want a third river. Let this be a river of economy, and that, of course, is the Development Road," al-Zaidi said, describing the project as a symbol of economic cooperation between the two neighboring countries.