Kremlin dismisses reports of Trump-Zelenskyy air ceasefire talks

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump could discuss an air ceasefire in Ukraine, calling them "nothing more than media speculation."

Speaking at the briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there were no concrete proposals or details regarding any new formulas or proposals for negotiations.

"This is nothing more than media speculation. There are no concrete details on this matter," Peskov said. "There are also no concrete details regarding any new formulas or proposals."

He also said Russia will not arm its merchant vessels, citing international maritime law, but noted that the Russian Navy could take measures to protect them.

"International merchant vessels cannot be armed," he said, adding that protective measures by the Russian Navy were possible, referring to remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin on safeguarding the country's commercial fleet.

Asked about Zelenskyy's claim that Russia is considering recruiting North Korean troops for the war in Ukraine, Peskov declined to comment.

"I don't think it's necessary to comment on. It's not for Zelenskyy to talk about our plans," he said.

Zelenskyy on Saturday claimed that Russia is seeking to bring 30,000 North Korean troops to take part in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Zelenskyy also claimed that Pyongyang is preparing to transfer new ballistic missile launchers to Russia.





