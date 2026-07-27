Iran accuses some regional countries of participating in US war

Iran on Monday accused some countries in the region of participating in US attacks against Tehran, and allowing their territories to be used by attacking forces.

"We hold the United States responsible for the military aggression against Iran, which began on Feb. 28," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said during a weekly press briefing, as cited by the official IRNA news agency.

"Of course, we cannot ignore the participation of some countries in the region in this aggression," he claimed.

Baqaei said Tehran continues to seek good relations with neighboring countries and harbors "no hostility" toward them.

"We have repeatedly stressed that we seek good relations with the countries of the region. On the contrary, there are many ties and shared interests between Iran and the countries of the Gulf that can serve as a foundation for mutual trust and cooperation," he said.

The spokesman, however, accused some regional governments of allowing their territories to be used by US forces attacking Iran.

"Unfortunately, these countries made their territories available to the aggressors against Iran, contrary to all principles of international law and good-neighborliness. In some cases, we know that they independently participated in the military aggression against Iran," he claimed.

Gulf countries have repeatedly denied participation in US attacks against Iran and accused Tehran of striking civilian infrastructure in its strikes on their territories.

On Sunday, Iranian military spokesperson Amir Mohammad Akraminia said the US had halted its attacks over the previous two days and that Iran's "counter-operations" had also stopped.

According to an Axios report on Saturday, US President Donald Trump had directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks.

Tensions between the US and Iran have intensified in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out attacks on Iran and Tehran responding by targeting what it said were US military facilities and equipment in countries across the region.





