Pentagon creates new casualty reporting category to separate Iran war losses by period

The US Department of Defense has established a new category within the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS) that effectively separates American casualties in the Iran war into distinct reporting periods.

The new tracking category, "Overseas Operations," is recording casualties since July 7, just one day before US President Donald Trump officially declared the ceasefire with Iran "over." This new entry records four fatalities -- including three service members killed in Jordan and a fourth in northern Iraq -- and 207 injuries.

When combined with the primary "Operation Epic Fury" page, which lists 14 deaths and 417 wounded, the total US toll has reached 18 fatalities and 624 injuries since the war began on Feb. 28.

The reporting shift follows a New York Times report alleging that the Pentagon failed to disclose dozens of military injuries and aircraft damage caused by Iranian strikes earlier this month.

The Pentagon lowered the number of US troops it reports were killed during the Iran war on its website from 18 to 14, The New York Times reported Thursday. CNN also reported that figures within the casualty database have been "fluctuating," further undermining confidence in the transparency of the military's reporting.

Twelve Democratic members of the Senate Armed Services Committee sent a formal letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday requesting clarification.

The department is working to resolve systematic errors within the Defense Casualty Analysis System, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said earlier following the Times report.

Officials have yet to provide a clear explanation for why recent losses are being diverted into a new category.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Anadolu's request for an explanation on the division.