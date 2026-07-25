Yemen gov’t vows cooperation with Saudi-led coalition to protect waterways, deter threats amid Houthi tension

Yemen's government reaffirmed on Saturday its commitment to working with the Saudi-led coalition and international partners to "decisively deter threats" and "safeguard vital waterways" amid heightened tensions with the Houthi group.

On US social media platform X, Presidential Leadership Council chief Rashad al-Alimi said the cooperation would also focus on combating "terrorism, smuggling and organized crime."

"This is both a national responsibility and an unwavering commitment to the security of Yemen, the region and global peace," he added.

Al-Alimi accused the Houthis and their supporters of undermining opportunities for de-escalation and "dragging the country into successive crises in service of the Iranian regime's agenda."

He said the will of the Yemeni people and their aspirations for a state founded on "dignity, security and stability" would never become a bargaining chip.

The Houthis "have no choice but to heed the will of the Yemeni people," he added.

Al-Alimi warned that continued escalation would waste time and exhaust Yemen's remaining resources without weakening the public's determination to "end the coup and restore state authority" throughout the country.

The Saudi-led coalition confirmed late Friday that it was carrying out a proportionate military response against legitimate Houthi military targets in Al-Hudayda province.

The strikes came as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Earlier this week, the Houthis announced a ban on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the coalition to vow a "firm and forceful" response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.



