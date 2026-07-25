Iran claims Ukrainian attack on Caspian Sea vessel killed sailor, warns it will defend its interests

Iran claimed Saturday that Ukraine attacked an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor, and condemned the alleged strike as an "act of aggression."

In a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the attack took place early Saturday and caused an explosion aboard the vessel, killing one sailor and injuring another.

The ministry warned that it would defend its national interests.

The ministry described the incident as a violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and said it could further inflame and expand the Russia-Ukraine war.

It claimed the attack had been acknowledged by the Ukrainian leadership and said it reflected Kyiv's continued "irrational and hostile approach" toward Iran.

Reiterating that Tehran has never intervened in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the ministry called on the UN Security Council, European countries and all UN member states to hold Ukraine's leadership accountable.

It accused Kyiv of committing an internationally wrongful act and attempting to widen the conflict and spread insecurity.

The ministry said Iran would not hesitate to defend its interests and national security in accordance with the principle of self-defense under international law.

It warned that responsibility for any consequences arising from what it called the Ukrainian leadership's "adventurism" would rest with Kyiv and its supporters.

Earlier Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on US social media company X that Ukraine had achieved "very strong results" with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against "vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship."

He did not specifically identify the Iranian commercial vessel cited by Tehran.