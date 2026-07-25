Israeli occupiers raid West Bank town of Tell for 2nd day, begin razing land

Israeli occupiers raided the town of Tell in the northern occupied West Bank on Saturday evening for the second consecutive day, installing a mobile structure and razing land, according to a local official.

The incursion came a day after Israeli occupiers, protected by the army, attacked the town of Tell near Nablus in the northern West Bank, killing four Palestinians and injuring four others, according to Palestinian sources.

Two Israelis were also killed in a shooting as residents confronted the attack, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

Tell Mayor Walid Zeidan told Anadolu that occupiers had returned to the area where Friday's deadly attack occurred.

He said they had arrived in six vehicles, installed a mobile structure and began bulldozing land inside the town.

Israeli Army Radio confirmed the raid, saying around 20 occupiers had entered Tell for a "tour inside the town's territory."

It claimed that the raid had not been coordinated with or approved by Israeli security forces and that the occupiers had entered without official protection or escort.

Despite Zeidan's account that the occupiers were razing land and had installed a mobile structure, Army Radio claimed that no "exceptional incidents" had been reported and said the group remained in the area.

Videos reviewed by Anadolu showed a Palestinian seizing an occupier's weapon and opening fire as residents confronted the attack on Friday.

Following the violence, the Israeli army imposed a siege on Nablus, Tell and surrounding villages and deployed additional reinforcements.

Israeli Central Command chief Avi Bluth said the army would conduct a "wide-scale" military offensive in the West Bank, adding that extra units had been deployed and that a "major mission" awaited the forces.

Earlier Saturday, Israeli forces detained more than 75 Palestinians in raids across the occupied West Bank, including more than 40 in Tell.

The Israeli army issued three military orders Saturday to clear vegetation from around 69 dunams (17 acres) of land in the Nablus governorate, according to the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission.