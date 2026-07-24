US warns citizens in Iraq of potential attacks on American interests

US missions in Iraq warned American citizens Friday to remain vigilant amid escalating regional tensions, saying Iran and allied groups could target US interests and facilities worldwide.

"The security situation remains complex with the potential for unexpected escalation," the US Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate General in Erbil, northern Iraq, said in a joint security alert.

The missions advised US citizens in Iraq to maintain a high level of readiness, monitor local media, and follow instructions from Iraqi authorities. They warned that travel disruptions and airspace closures could happen without notice.

Americans elsewhere were advised to reconsider travel to or through the Middle East, while those already in the region were urged to prepare for flight cancellations, repeated airspace closures, and other disruptions.

"U.S. diplomatic facilities, including those located outside the Middle East, have been targeted," the alert said. "Iran and its supporting groups may target other U.S. interests abroad or sites associated with the United States and American citizens around the world."

The US Mission in Iraq remains open and is continuing operations under an ordered departure, according to the statement. Appointments for services for American citizens remain available at the Baghdad embassy.

The missions advised Americans to avoid demonstrations, large gatherings, and areas with a heavy security presence. In the event of an attack, they were told to seek shelter and avoid falling debris.

The warning came after air defense systems intercepted five suicide drones over Erbil on Friday, triggering a series of explosions across the northern Iraqi city.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps later claimed that it had targeted US military assets in Erbil, including a Patriot air defense system, a surveillance balloon, and a residence housing American military personnel. The claims could not be independently verified.

Iran has launched repeated missile and drone attacks against targets in Erbil and Sulaymaniyah, also in northern Iraq, since the outbreak of the war involving Iran, Israel, and the US. The Kurdish Regional Government has condemned the attacks and urged Tehran to halt them.





