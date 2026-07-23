Soldier killed as army helicopter crashes in eastern Czech Republic

A military helicopter crashed Thursday at an air base in eastern Czech Republic, killing one soldier, according to news outlet TN.cz.

The Czech Army's UH-1Y Venom helicopter crashed shortly before 1 pm local time (1100GMT) at the 22nd Helicopter Air Force Base in Namest nad Oslavou town in the Vysocina region.

Five soldiers were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.

"Integrated rescue system units are responding at the scene. We will release further information as soon as the situation allows," the army said.

Emergency services dispatched four ground crews and an air ambulance helicopter from Jihlava to the crash site, rescue service spokesperson Petr Janacek said.

"One person did not survive the crash," Janacek said, adding that another rescue helicopter from the neighboring Olomouc region was also sent to assist.



