Iraq seizes over $11M in cash, gold as anti-corruption campaign expands

Iraqi authorities have recovered more than $11 million in cash along with gold bars and jewelry in two separate corruption cases, the country's Supreme Judicial Council said Wednesday.

The council said authorities recovered 1.14 billion Iraqi dinars (about $872,000) in a financial fraud case involving the illegal transfer of funds abroad, adding that legal action against companies implicated in the case remains underway.

In a separate case, the council said investigators uncovered new evidence in a corruption probe involving detained former Deputy Oil Minister Adnan Al-Jumaili.

The investigation led to the seizure of 13 billion Iraqi dinars ($9.9 million) and an additional $400,000 hidden at multiple locations in Salahuddin province, according to the statement.

Authorities also confiscated 40 one-kilogram gold bars and another 5 kilograms of gold jewelry. The council said efforts are continuing to recover additional criminal proceeds and identify other suspects.

The seizures came as Iraq intensifies its campaign against financial and administrative corruption. In recent weeks, authorities have arrested dozens of suspects, including lawmakers and senior officials, after parliamentary immunity was lifted for some of them.

The council said part of the ongoing investigations is based on statements by Al-Jumaili, who was dismissed on June 2 and later detained in connection with suspected embezzlement of public funds and contracts awarded in violation of the law.





