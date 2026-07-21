New UK leader Burnham unveils Cabinet: Streeting named defense chief, Miliband takes foreign affairs

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Monday appointed John Healey as the new chancellor, while Ed Miliband was named foreign secretary and Wes Streeting defense secretary in the new Cabinet.

Burnham became the UK's seventh prime minister in just over a decade and named his ministerial team after entering 10 Downing Street.

Healey was defense secretary in Keir Starmer's government but resigned last month in protest of a defense investment plan.

Miliband was secretary of state for energy security, while Streeting was the health secretary.

Meanwhile, Louise Haigh will take over as first secretary of state, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and minister for the Cabinet Office, while Pat McFadden has been reappointed as secretary of state for work and pensions.

Yvette Cooper, who was Starmer's foreign secretary, has been named the new health secretary.

Angela Rayner, who served as Starmer's deputy premier from July 2024 to September 2025, has been appointed housing, communities and local government secretary.

Jonathan Reynolds has been picked as secretary of state for business and trade, while Lucy Powell has been appointed as education secretary.

Lisa Nandy has been designated secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, while Alex Norris as Lord Chancellor and secretary of state for justice.

Angela Eagle will serve as secretary of state for environment, and Miatta Fahnbulleh has been named secretary of state for energy security.

Chris Bryant has been named secretary of state for Northern Ireland, Stephen Kinnock as secretary of state for Wales, and Douglas Alexander reappointed secretary of state for Scotland.

Shabana Mahmood has been reappointed home secretary, and Heidi Alexander secretary of state for transport, while Bridget Phillipson will remain a full member of Cabinet as minister for women and equalities.





