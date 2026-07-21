Erdoğan congratulates Sanchez on Spain’s World Cup victory in phone call

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday, congratulating him on Spain's FIFA World Cup victory.

During the call, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, according to a statement shared by Türkiye's Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdoğan said he was particularly moved by the joy of the people of Gaza, who celebrated Spain's championship despite the devastation caused by Israel's attacks.

He said Spain's "conscientious and moral" stance on the Palestinian issue had also resonated with football fans around the world.

The Turkish president also expressed his pleasure at hosting Sanchez during the NATO Summit held in Ankara and said he looked forward to welcoming the Spanish premier to Türkiye again in early 2027 for the Türkiye-Spain Intergovernmental Summit.