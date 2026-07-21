5.0 magnitude earthquake jolts southwestern China

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted southwestern China Tuesday, state media reported.

The earthquake, with a depth of 6 kilometers (3.8 miles), occurred in Mojiang County in Pu'er City, southwestern Yunnan province, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center.

There was no immediate report of casualties or infrastructure damage, and the county's power grid remained operational.

Authorities halted some passenger train services in the area, leading to delays on the China-Laos Railway.

The Yunnan provincial earthquake relief headquarters activated a Level-IV emergency response after the earthquake.