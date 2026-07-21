France, Gabon sign letter of intent on military camp cooperation

France and Gabon signed a letter of intent on defense cooperation during a meeting between their defense ministers in Paris on Monday, according to a French Armed Forces Ministry statement released Tuesday.

The letter of intent reflects "a shared determination to anchor the Franco-Gabonese defense relationship toward a renewed partnership approach," the ministry said.

The document concerns the General de Gaulle military camp, which the ministry described as part of a coordinated restructuring of France's military presence in Gabon.

"The General de Gaulle camp has been shared since 2024 and has become a joint training hub," the ministry said.

The agreement was signed by French Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin and Gabon's Defense Minister Brigitte Onkanowa on the sidelines of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema's state visit to France.

The two ministers also discussed prospects for expanding bilateral defense cooperation, regional security, and preparations for the second ministerial meeting of the G7++ Friends of the Gulf of Guinea, scheduled to take place in Libreville in late November.

The ministers also exchanged views on "regional security challenges" and on the 2026 co-chairmanship of the G7++ Friends of the Gulf of Guinea -- a political forum focused on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the statement by the French ministry, the meeting followed talks held during the plenary meeting in April.

The visit marks Oligui Nguema's second official trip to France since taking power.



