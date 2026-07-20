US forces successfully complete 9th straight evening of strikes against Iran: CENTCOM

US forces successfully completed a ninth consecutive night of strikes against Iran, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said late Sunday.

"CENTCOM assets targeted Iranian military command centers, air defense and coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks to further diminish Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz," it said on the US-based social media platform X.

"The US military is holding Iran accountable at the Commander in Chief's direction. CENTCOM forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready," it added.





