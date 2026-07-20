Top Russian diplomat hosts North Korean counterpart in Moscow

In this photograph released by the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (R) welcomes North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui ahead of a meeting in Moscow on July 20, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui in Moscow on Monday for talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Lavrov praised North Korean troops for their role in retaking the Kursk region, saying Moscow would "never forget the unparalleled feats, exceptional courage, and selflessness of the Korean soldiers."

He cited the opening of a memorial complex in Pyongyang in April honoring North Korean troops who fought alongside Russian forces, calling it "a symbol of the friendship and unity of our peoples."

Lavrov said Russia and North Korea continue to implement agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their summit in Pyongyang in June 2024.

He added that the two countries' foreign ministries were advancing those agreements through the third round of their strategic dialogue and highlighted continued high-level contacts between Putin and Kim.

Another sign of the countries' close ties was the participation of North Korean soldiers in Russia's Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square on May 9, he said.

Choe's visit to Moscow comes as exchanges between China and North Korea have increased in recent months.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last week said a 65-year-old bilateral treaty signed with China has played an "important role" in defending the basic interests of the two countries, as well as ensuring peace and security.

On Sunday, Putin received Choe in Moscow, thanking Pyongyang for its military assistance in retaking Russia's Kursk region, according to the Kremlin.

Russia and North Korea have deepened political and military ties since signing a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty in June 2024 that includes provisions for mutual assistance.

In 2024 and 2025, North Korean troops helped Russian forces retake territory in the southern Kursk region amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.