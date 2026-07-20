Pilot zone operations begin in 3 southern Lebanon villages: US State Department

The US State Department announced on Monday the start of pilot zone operations in the Lebanese villages of Froun, Srifa, and Zawtar Al-Gharbiya under a trilateral framework with Israel and Lebanon.

"This milestone is a direct outcome of last week's discussions between Israel and Lebanon in Rome," spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

The initiative is managed by the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon, he added.

"The United States will continue working closely with both parties to implement the Framework to a successful conclusion," said Pigott.

The announcement comes as Israeli forces continue military assaults in Lebanon despite the framework agreement signed by Beirut and Tel Aviv under US mediation last month.

The agreement provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territory, beginning with a pilot implementation in two zones that have yet to be identified.

It does not include a timetable for the withdrawal, instead linking its completion to the Lebanese army assuming full security responsibility in areas vacated by Israeli forces and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

According to official Lebanese figures, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed 4,328 people and injured 12,227 others since March 2.

Israel continues to occupy parts of southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the previous war between October 2023 and November 2024.





