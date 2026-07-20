Philippines accuses Chinese Coast Guard of hitting, wounding serviceman in disputed waters

The Philippines on Monday accused the China Coast Guard of assaulting a Filipino serviceman during an incident near the disputed Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea, condemning what it described as "violent and unlawful actions" against personnel stationed aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.

In a statement, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said the confrontation occurred at around 9.15 am local time (0115GMT), when China Coast Guard vessel 21560 deployed a rigid-hull inflatable boat that approached the BRP Sierra Madre at close range.

The Philippine task force said its personnel repeatedly asked the Chinese boat to leave the area, but the crew allegedly refused to withdraw and instead escalated the situation.

According to the statement, a Chinese crew member struck a Philippine serviceman on the head with a wooden baton during the encounter, causing an injury that required immediate medical attention.

China has not immediately commented on the allegations by Manila.

The NTF-WPS said the Sierra Madre is stationed at Ayungin Shoal, which Manila says lies within the Southeast Asian nation's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

"The safety and welfare of every Filipino serviceman remain paramount," the task force said, describing the incident as an unacceptable act of aggression that heightens tensions and increases the risk of miscalculation at sea.

The Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to resolving disputes peacefully and in accordance with international law while continuing to protect what it described as its sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

The task force called on the China Coast Guard to immediately stop actions that endanger lives and undermine regional peace and stability. It also urged Beijing to comply with its obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and demonstrate a commitment to a rules-based maritime order in the South China Sea.





