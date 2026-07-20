Italy, Portugal agree to strengthen bilateral ties after leaders’ talks

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Portuguese counterpart Luis Montenegro agreed Monday to strengthen bilateral relations following talks in Rome, according to Italian public broadcaster RaiNews.

Meloni said the visit, the first by a Portuguese prime minister to Italy in more than a decade, reflected a shared desire to revitalize relations between the two countries and deepen political cooperation.

During the visit, the Italian and Portuguese foreign ministers signed an agreement aimed at making political dialogue between the two governments "more stable and structured," Meloni said.

Meloni also announced that Portugal had decided to purchase three FREMM EVO frigates built by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri.

She described the deal as "a recognition of the excellence of Italian industry" and said it showed that Europe could strengthen its autonomy by investing in its own industrial and technological capabilities.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in several areas, including defense, energy and broader economic ties, during talks at Palazzo Chigi, followed by a working lunch with their delegations.





