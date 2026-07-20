Italy arrests over 500 in nationwide operation targeting youth crime

Italian police arrested 539 people during a nationwide operation targeting youth crime, local media reported Monday.

The operation, coordinated by the Central Operations Service and conducted across 44 provinces, also resulted in 954 people being charged, according to ANSA news agency.

Among those arrested were 47 minors.

Police identified 973 social media profiles promoting hatred and physical violence, including attacks against law enforcement officers and the use of firearms and knives. Two of the accounts were referred to judicial authorities for possible blocking.

Officers checked approximately 188,000 people, including more than 19,000 minors, primarily in areas known for drug dealing and nightlife.

During the operation, police seized more than 700 kilograms (1,543 pounds) of narcotics, including 41 kilograms of cocaine, 660 kilograms of cannabinoids and 2 kilograms of ketamine. Officers also confiscated around 1,000 oxycodone pills and quantities of ecstasy, MDMA, methamphetamine and benzodiazepines.

A total of 1,182 properties were searched, including 24 reception facilities for unaccompanied foreign minors, 117 amusement arcades, 543 commercial establishments and several public gathering places.

The raids led to the seizure of €307,000 (about $351,000) in cash, 49 firearms, ammunition, 87 bladed weapons, and 95 other weapons or potentially offensive objects.

Police also recovered suspected stolen goods, including gold necklaces and mobile phones.

Authorities issued 506 administrative fines, mainly over drug use and the sale of alcoholic beverages to minors.





