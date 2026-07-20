Iran says US attacks on Iranian civilian infrastructure reminiscent of ISIS' actions

Iran accused the US on Monday of employing tactics reminiscent of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group by targeting civilian infrastructure, saying such attacks would not undermine Tehran's determination to defend its sovereignty.

"No harm inflicted on a country like Iran will force it to abandon the defense of its national sovereignty and the dignity of its people," Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a press briefing cited by the official news agency IRNA.

He said attacking a watchtower in the southeastern city of Chabahar, along with US threats to destroy bridges and power plants, resembled the conduct of ISIS.

"Targeting a watchtower in Chabahar, boasting about it, publishing footage of the attack, and explicitly threatening to destroy bridges and power plants in Iran are actions reminiscent of the behavior of terrorist groups like ISIS and are completely incompatible with international law and the principles of civilized humanitarian conduct," he said.

Baqaei said the US is mistaken if it thinks attacks on Iran's infrastructure, hospitals and civilians would weaken the country's resolve.

"If they think they can shake Iran's determination to defend itself by striking our infrastructure, killing Iranians and destroying our hospitals, they are completely mistaken," he added.

The Iranian remarks come amid continued military exchanges between Iran and the US despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding signed last month to end their conflict and reach a lasting peace agreement. Tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz.

Early Monday, explosions were reported in several Iranian provinces, including the first reported strike on the northwestern city of Tabriz since the US launched its latest military campaign against Iran last week.

Blasts were also reported in Chabahar, Bushehr, Hormozgan and Khuzestan provinces, as Iranian media said air defenses intercepted a hostile drone in southern Iran while US strikes caused power outages in parts of Bushehr Province.