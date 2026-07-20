Floods, landslides kill 29 in Nepal

At least 29 people have died in Nepal due to landslides and floods since monsoon set off in June, the country's disaster agency said Monday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Authority said 13 people have died in landslides, 12 in floods and four in heavy rainfalls since the monsoon entered Nepal. More than 30 people were injured.

This year, monsoon started in the third week of June, six days later than its usual schedule.

Nepal, a disaster vulnerable mountainous country, faces landslides and floods in hilly region whereas inundation in the southern part of the country.

Poorly maintained roads and bridges and lack of access to early warning systems are blamed for loss of lives and properties during rainy season.

Between 2016 to 2025, a total of 3,074 people died due to floods, landslides, heavy rainfalls and lightning incidents, according to the authority.

Nepal police say 11 highways across the country were blocked due to floods and landslides. Local authorities have alerted the people not to travel without consultation.

Weather experts warn floods and landslides could turn deadlier in the coming days.

"Since there's high risk of monsoon related disasters, people especially those residing along the river banks are requested to stay alert," states a notice issued by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology issued on Monday morning.





