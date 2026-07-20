3 injured as earthquakes hit Iran’s western Kermanshah province

Three people were injured after two earthquakes struck the Kozran region in Iran's western Kermanshah province on Monday, Mehr News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for Iran's National Disaster Management Organization told Mehr that the first quake struck at 7.13 am (0413GMT), measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles).

A second 5.7 magnitude quake followed five minutes later at 7.18 am (0418GMT), at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

The spokesperson said three people were injured in the incident.

Earlier, the head of the Pre-Hospital Emergency and Incident Management Department at Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences said four emergency assessment teams had been dispatched to the epicenter.





