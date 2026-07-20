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News World 3 injured as earthquakes hit Iran’s western Kermanshah province

3 injured as earthquakes hit Iran’s western Kermanshah province

Two earthquakes measuring 5.2 and 5.7 struck Iran’s Kermanshah province on Monday, injuring three people, according to Iranian media. Emergency teams were dispatched to assess the damage in the affected Kozran region.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published July 20,2026 12:04 PM
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3 INJURED AS EARTHQUAKES HIT IRAN’S WESTERN KERMANSHAH PROVINCE

Three people were injured after two earthquakes struck the Kozran region in Iran's western Kermanshah province on Monday, Mehr News Agency reported.

A spokesperson for Iran's National Disaster Management Organization told Mehr that the first quake struck at 7.13 am (0413GMT), measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles).

A second 5.7 magnitude quake followed five minutes later at 7.18 am (0418GMT), at a depth of 13 kilometers (8 miles).

The spokesperson said three people were injured in the incident.

Earlier, the head of the Pre-Hospital Emergency and Incident Management Department at Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences said four emergency assessment teams had been dispatched to the epicenter.