At least 7 injured as Russian ballistic missile barrage strikes Kyiv: Ukraine

At least seven people were injured and several residential buildings were damaged or set on fire after a large-scale Russian ballistic missile attack struck Kyiv early Sunday, local media reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said six of the injured were taken to the hospital, while one person received treatment at the scene.

Five others were rescued from damaged buildings.

The first explosions were heard in the capital at about 1.30 am local time as air raid alerts were activated across the central and eastern parts of the country.

Additional blasts were heard at approximately 2.09 am and 2.13 am, with dozens of missiles reportedly launched within roughly one hour.

At about 2.38 am, more ballistic missile explosions shook Kyiv as the Russian attack continued.

Monitoring channels reported 31 ballistic missiles and at least eight Zircon hypersonic missiles were directed at the capital.

Ukraine's Air Force has not confirmed the total number of missiles used in the attack, but said several waves of ballistic missiles had been heading toward Kyiv since 1.24 am.