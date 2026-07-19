TÜRKIYE CONDEMNS GREECES CLOSURE OF TURKISH MINORITY SCHOOLS IN WESTERN THRACE

Türkiye on Sunday condemned Greece's decision to close eight primary schools belonging to the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, saying the move violated the Lausanne Peace Treaty.

In a statement, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Öncü Keçeli said Greece had decided to shut down the schools "under the pretext of an insufficient number of students," reducing the total number of minority primary schools in Western Thrace to 76.

Keçeli also criticized what he described as new obstacles to first-grade enrollment at the 1st Turkish Minority Primary School of Xanthi, saying the measures were "another example of systematic practices aimed at eroding the educational rights of the Turkish minority in Western Thrace."

"These oppressive decisions and practices constitute a violation of the provisions of the Treaty of Lausanne," he said.

Keçeli urged Greece to comply with its international obligations regarding minority and fundamental human rights.

"We once again call on Greece, which continues to refrain from implementing international court rulings identifying rights violations concerning the Turkish minority in Western Thrace, as well as the recommendations of leading European institutions, to act in line with its treaty obligations on minority and fundamental human rights," he said.

"Türkiye will continue to firmly support the Turkish minority in Western Thrace in its struggle to protect its rights and legal status," he added.