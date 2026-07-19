US missile attack hits southwestern Iran

A US missile strike targeted the outskirts of Abadan city in southwestern Iran on Sunday evening, an Iranian official said.

No information was yet available about casualties in the attack that hit an area outside the city's limits, the state broadcaster IRIB said, citing the deputy governor of Khuzestan province.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Tehran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.