5 rescued after surviving 4 days at sea in Indonesia boat accident

Five people who went missing after a passenger boat sank off Indonesia's South Sulawesi province were found alive after surviving four days at sea, local media reported on Sunday.

The survivors were rescued near Matallang Island on Saturday after being spotted by a passing fishing vessel, local news outlet Borneo Bulletin reported.

At least one person was killed, and another 24 went missing in the accident on Wednesday.

The passengers survived by staying afloat and holding onto a fish aggregating device used by local fishermen.

They received medical treatment and underwent further assessment.

The search for the remaining missing people was ongoing, with additional vessels and personnel deployed to expand operations across a wider search area, the report added.



