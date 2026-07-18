Iran says MoU suspended after 'US violated its commitments'

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday that Tehran has suspended its commitments to a recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) after "the US violated its commitments."

"The US has violated and suspended all its commitments within the framework of the Islamabad MoU," Gharibabadi said in a statement carried by Iran's semi-official news agency Fars.

"We have also suspended our commitments, we are not implementing them, and we are busy defending the country," he added.

Tensions have heightened in the Middle East, where the US and Iran continue to exchange attacks.

The military escalation comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.





