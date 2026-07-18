Finland temporarily restricts air, maritime traffic over potential drone threat

Finland temporarily restricted air and maritime traffic in the eastern Gulf of Finland on Saturday as a precaution against a potential drone threat, according to public broadcaster Yle.

The maritime restriction off the southeastern city of Kotka took effect at 5.45 am local time (0245GMT) and was lifted at 9 am (0600GMT), the Finnish defense forces said on the US social media company X.

Airspace in the area was also restricted simultaneously due to the "evolving situation," Yle reported, citing the military.

The measure was intended to protect bystanders and ensure that authorities were able to counter potential drones.

No drones entered Finnish territory during the incident, said Katri Kokkola, a communications specialist at the Defense Command.

The military also strengthened air defense readiness in southeastern Finland, where fighter jets were seen and heard flying repeatedly.

The restrictions were linked to Ukrainian drone attacks targeting Russia, according to Yle.





