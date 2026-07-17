PROTESTS CONTINUE IN UKRAINE OVER DEFENCE MINISTERS SACKING

News World Protests continue in Ukraine over defence minister's sacking

Protests continue in Ukraine over defence minister's sacking

Protests over the ousting of popular Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov entered their third consecutive day on Friday, with demonstrators taking to the streets of Kyiv and other major cities to voice their anger at President Zelensky's decision.

Demonstrations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's dismissal of defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov continued on Friday for the third consecutive day in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine.



According to the state news agency Ukrinform, many protesters are also demanding the sacking of the army's commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrsky, who is seen as part of an older generation of top brass that is resistant to reforms.



As part of a major government reshuffle, Zelensky this week removed Prime Minister Julia Svyrydenko and Fedorov - who had only been in office for half a year - from the Cabinet.



The 35-year-old minister is regarded as a reformer who has overhauled the army's procurement system and is strongly committed to the modernization and digitalization of Ukraine's defence forces.



However, as he himself admits, Fedorov was embroiled in an ongoing dispute with General Syrsky. Ultimately, Zelensky decided to stand by the commander-in-chief and intends to nominate Yevchen Khmara, the acting head of the SBU intelligence service, as Fedorov's successor.



This is the fourth time the Ukrainian defence minister has been replaced since the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.



Former interior minister Ihor Klymenko had initially been under consideration for the defence portfolio. Zelensky has now announced that Klymenko will instead become the new secretary of the National Security Council.



The post has until now been held by former defence minister Rustem Umerov, who led negotiations with the US and Russia on ending the war for an extended period. His political future remains unclear.



In other changes, Zelensky offered Taras Kachka, the former deputy head of government responsible for integration with the EU, the post of head of Ukraine's mission to the European Union in Brussels.



Ukrainian lawmakers on Thursday confirmed Sergii Koretskyi as the country's new prime minister. The former head of the state-run energy company Naftogaz received 289 votes in parliament, well above the necessary 226.



The reshuffle marks the second change of prime minister since Ukraine's invasion by its neighbour.











